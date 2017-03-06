Pregnant woman impersonates April the giraffe
A pregnant South Carolina woman posted a 7-minute video of her dancing around with a giraffe mask. The video is set from the same angle of the prominent video shown of April the giraffe, a pregnant giraffe.
