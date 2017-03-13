Powerful political consultant implica...

Powerful political consultant implicated in indictments of South Carolina senator John Courson

Post and Courier

Powerful Republican political consultant Richard Quinn is implicated in newly released indictments accusing Sen. John Courson of Columbia of pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations for his personal use. Courson is charged with three counts: two for misconduct in office and one for converting campaign cash for personal expenses.

