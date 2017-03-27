Police make arrest in cold-case slayings of mom, daughter
Police in South Carolina have made an arrest in a 2011 cold-case killing of a mother and her 3-year-old daughter that had stumped authorities for years. Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said Thursday that investigators flew across the county to arrest Kenneth Canzater near his home in Paris, California, and charge him with murder.
