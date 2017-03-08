Patient Dies After Doctor Performed Surgery He Reportedly Learned On YouTube
Patrick Kelly's family demands justice after their loved one died in the care of Dr. Hani Sorour. According to the New York Post , Kelly checked in at South Carolina's Union Medical Center after experiencing extreme discomfort with a sore throat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Fri
|babas11911
|899
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC