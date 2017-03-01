Opera at USC Impressed With Recent Production
It may come as a surprise to learn of the many connections between painters - or at least their paintings - and music, including opera. Many music lovers know of the inspirational connection between the Impressionist painters and composers, as well as Modeste Mussorgsky's symphonic Pictures at an Exhibition and maybe Paul Hindemith's opera Mathis der Maler .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|23 hr
|Had lousy casewor...
|896
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Feb 16
|Jaclyn Tyler
|255
|TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword
|Feb 15
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|33
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Feb 7
|Brexit
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC