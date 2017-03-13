Officers respond to motel parking lot shooting in Ridgeland

Officers respond to motel parking lot...

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting Thursday at the Travelodge Motel at 8216 East Main Street in Ridgeland. The caller reported gun shots being fired in the parking lot area, striking two unoccupied vehicles as well as a window of the Subway restaurant next door.

