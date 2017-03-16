Obamacare Repeal Bill Squeaks By Budget Committee
Reps. Dave Brat of Virginia, Mark Sanford of South Carolina and Gary Palmer of Alabama, who are all House Freedom Caucus members - bucked Chairman Diane Black's request for them to support the measure , citing a number of provisions they felt weren't conservative. Many members of the Caucus have repeatedly expressed reservations over the current language, specifically where it concerns Medicaid reform, the 30 percent increase on premiums and finally, tax credits, which conservative members of Congress feel create a new entitlement program.
