Notable career ends with sentencing in United Airlines case

A former New Jersey attorney general and mentor to Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie faces sentencing in federal court. David Samson pleaded guilty last summer to bribery for using his position as chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in 2012 to pressure United Airlines to revive a money-losing flight from Newark to South Carolina.

