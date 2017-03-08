Not-so-sweet escape: Gelato leads pol...

Not-so-sweet escape: Gelato leads police to burglary suspect

Police in South Carolina were able to nab a burglary suspect when they linked gelato in his possession to the same Italian-style ice cream that had been stolen from a store. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that Charleston police responded to a report of a string of vandalisms at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

