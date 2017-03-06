News 40 mins ago 10:45 p.m.She Put on a Giraffe Head and Danced Around. Here's Why
Patience has been a virtue when dealing with April the Giraffe, a lot of people across the country have been watching the zoo cam for weeks waiting for her to give birth. One South Carolina mom in Myrtle Beach decided to show her up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|2 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|21 hr
|Moses
|897
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|21 hr
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mon
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC