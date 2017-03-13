New South Carolina plant announced as Mercedes supplier
French automotive supplier Plastic Omnium has announced construction of a plant which is expected to supply large exterior painted auto body parts for three automakers, including Mercedes in Alabama. The company also announced the Greer plant will be the company's pilot "4.0 plant" - with improved industrial processes, quality, robotics and other improvements.
