New poll: President Trump's South Carolina approval rating higher than the rest of the country

President Donald Trump speaks at an event debuting the 787-10 Dreamliner passenger airliner at Boeing's North Charleston plant last month. File/Grace Beahm/Staff A new poll Tuesday by a Republican-leaning firm puts President Donald Trump's approval rating at 58 percent in South Carolina, higher than national surveys and higher than another poll of Palmetto State residents taken last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.