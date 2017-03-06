New poll: President Trump's South Car...

New poll: President Trump's South Carolina approval rating higher than the rest of the country

President Donald Trump speaks at an event debuting the 787-10 Dreamliner passenger airliner at Boeing's North Charleston plant last month. File/Grace Beahm/Staff A new poll Tuesday by a Republican-leaning firm puts President Donald Trump's approval rating at 58 percent in South Carolina, higher than national surveys and higher than another poll of Palmetto State residents taken last month.

