New on TV this week: 'Into the Badlands,' 'Hap &...

In AMC's post-apocalyptic mash-up "Into the Badlands," the American South has reverted to a feudal society in which the so-called Barons jockey for power and are protected by a class of sword-wielding martial arts assassins called Clippers. Even if that's not your cup of tea, the show is undeniably spectacular to look at , particularly the intricately choreographed fight scenes.

