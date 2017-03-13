Nation-Now 53 mins ago 11:09 p.m.Two-time cancer survivor dies in car wreck
Estelle Josephine Wood had nearly beat cancer for the second time, and was on her way to get her last round of shots when a Mack garbage truck hit the side of her Lincoln Continental last week. Wood, known as "Miss Jo" by friends and family, was a philanthropist who gave tens of thousands of dollars each year to local causes, including organizations dedicated to ending domestic abuse, a youth church program in her native California and a South Carolina Moose Lodge, her children said.
