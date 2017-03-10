Mother speaks out on second day of renewed Drexel search
As day two of the renewed search for missing Chili teenager Brittanee Drexel continues in South Carolina, Brittanee's mother was speaking out as she anxiously waits for answers. She speaks as the second day of this renewed search for her daughter continues.
