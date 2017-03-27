Matthew, Otto retired from list of Atlantic storm names
The World Meteorological Organization announced on Monday that the names Matthew and Otto would be retired from use as storm names during the Atlantic hurricane season. The WMO maintains six lists of names that are used for tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Mar 25
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
|Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi...
|Mar 22
|Adelson knows
|1
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Mar 21
|Babak
|2
|Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt
|1
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Mar 16
|J martin
|256
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 15
|Unbreakable Stren...
|902
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC