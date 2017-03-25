Man who bound dog's muzzle with tape sentenced to 5 years
A South Carolina man who wrapped electrical tape around a dog's muzzle to stop her from barking has been sentenced to five years in prison. Reports say William Dodson's sentence Friday represented the state's maximum for animal cruelty.
