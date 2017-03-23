Man runs around motel parking lot nak...

Man runs around motel parking lot naked, gets arrested

15 hrs ago

A South Carolina man was arrested for indecent exposure early Wednesday morning after running around the parking lot of The Lodge in Waynesville naked. According to the police report, Randall Erdel, 56, was apprehended after a manager called the police to report that a man was outside the office window without any clothes on.

