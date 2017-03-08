Lawsuit: Doctor used YouTube as guide...

Lawsuit: Doctor used YouTube as guide for surgery during which...

Read more: WFTV Orlando

The family of a man who died at a South Carolina hospital last March has sued the doctor who treated him, claiming the physician failed to provide timely care and had to watch a YouTube video to learn the procedure needed to save his patient's life. The wife of Patrick Eugene Kelly sued Dr. Hani Mohamed Sorour, who the lawsuit alleged practiced under a variety of trade names, including Union Medical Center, where Kelly went for treatment on March 2, 2016, according to Fox Carolina .

