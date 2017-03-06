Lacking lethal injection chemicals, e...

Lacking lethal injection chemicals, executors look to lawmakers for death methods

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Prisoners on death row in South Carolina may have to wait even longer to face the ultimate punishment. Executors lack the chemicals they need for lethal injection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) 17 hr Moses 897
Susan J Inabinett Is Evil 17 hr Rock 2
News Backyard gardening makes comeback - Mon Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr... Feb 24 Magic Utah Uwear 3
News In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se... Feb 18 Logic Analysis 3
News Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 7
Black Panther (Jan '07) Feb 16 Jaclyn Tyler 255
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,312 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC