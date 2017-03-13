Judge nixes another part of SC's nucl...

Judge nixes another part of SC's nuclear fuel lawsuit

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" South Carolina can keep pressuring the U.S. government to remove weapons-grade plutonium from the state, but its lawsuit lacks teeth after a second adverse ruling by a federal judge. U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs ruled Tuesday that the state can't claim the feds are violating the constitution by failing to complete a project to process weapons-grade plutonium into nuclear reactor fuel.

