Judge nixes another part of SC's nuclear fuel lawsuit
" South Carolina can keep pressuring the U.S. government to remove weapons-grade plutonium from the state, but its lawsuit lacks teeth after a second adverse ruling by a federal judge. U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs ruled Tuesday that the state can't claim the feds are violating the constitution by failing to complete a project to process weapons-grade plutonium into nuclear reactor fuel.
