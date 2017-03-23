Into the Archives: 1969
From left to right, the three first prize winners in the Fine Arts Sewing Contest of the Boone Junior Woman's Club, Jennie Lee Webb, Donna Marie Jones and Michael Patricelli, pose in outfits of their own making. Romeo Triplett and John Wellborn of Boone show off a string of Rock Bass they caught at Santee Cooper in South Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Sat
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
|Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi...
|Mar 22
|Adelson knows
|1
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Mar 21
|Babak
|2
|Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt
|1
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Mar 16
|J martin
|256
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 15
|Unbreakable Stren...
|902
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC