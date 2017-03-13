In First Face-To-Face, Trump And Merkel Expected To Tackle Trade And NATO
German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Council of the European Union, on the first day of an EU summit last week in Brussels. When German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets President Trump for the first time at the White House on Friday, she won't be making her visit alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars...
|11 hr
|Corrupt
|1
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Thu
|J martin
|256
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Mar 15
|BaffledwithDSS
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 15
|Unbreakable Stren...
|902
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC