Hurricane Matthew disaster case manag...

Hurricane Matthew disaster case management program

The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office established Palmetto Disaster Recovery to conduct disaster case management for South Carolina citizens affected by Hurricane Matthew. Palmetto Disaster Recovery Office will focus their efforts on meeting the disaster-caused unmet needs of citizens in the 24 FEMA Individual Assistance declared counties: Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Orangeburg, Sumter, and Williamsburg.

