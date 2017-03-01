House passes bill for 'Real ID Act' c...

House passes bill for 'Real ID Act' compliance in SC

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

One big step toward changing South Carolina IDs was made in the State House on Thursday. State Representatives voted 100-3 to preserve peoples' access to things like military facilities and commercial flights, by changing IDs to comply with a federal mandate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) 10 hr Had lousy casewor... 896
News Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr... Feb 24 Magic Utah Uwear 3
News In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se... Feb 18 Logic Analysis 3
News Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 7
Black Panther (Jan '07) Feb 16 Jaclyn Tyler 255
News TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword Feb 15 Mitts Gold Plated... 33
News A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M... Feb 7 Brexit 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,301,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC