House passes bill for 'Real ID Act' compliance in SC
One big step toward changing South Carolina IDs was made in the State House on Thursday. State Representatives voted 100-3 to preserve peoples' access to things like military facilities and commercial flights, by changing IDs to comply with a federal mandate.
