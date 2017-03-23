Holowesko-Citadel prepares for season opener - Gallery

The riders and staff of US Continental team Holowesko-Citadel recently completed a 10-day training camp in South Carolina as the US continental team prepares for the opening weekend of the US Pro Road Tour at the end of this month The team took over the Swamp Rabbit Lodge for the camp, which, aside from the usual long training days, included a mountain bike ride with team owner George Hincapie and a day volunteering for Meals on Wheels, where riders packed 1,433 meals for home-bound residents of the area. "Having the team back in South Carolina for our annual team camp has rekindled the fire that we had at the end of the year, as well as shown that we have some new kindling ready to burn," said team director Thomas Craven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.