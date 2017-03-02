Highly radioactive material to be trucked from Ontario to South Carolina

First Nations leaders, including Joanne Rogers, chief of the Aamjiwnaang First Nation at Sarnia, shown in this file photo, are raising concerns about plans to truck highly radioactive liquid waste from Chalk River near Ottawa to a nuclear facility in South Carolina. File photo/Sarnia Observer/Postmedia Network First Nations organizations are speaking out against a plan to truck radioactive liquid from the Chalk River reactor near Ottawa to a U.S. nuclear site in South Carolina.

