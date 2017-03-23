Hicks column: Fear and loathing at the South Carolina Statehouse
The Senate will take a pass at the state budget this week and try to repair a gas tax bill they inexplicably gutted after the House approved it. Meanwhile, lawmakers are looking for ways to avoid equalizing pay between men and women, protect the rights of Texans to carry guns in South Carolina and ensure that chickens can come home to roost in subdivisions.
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Sat
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
|Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi...
|Mar 22
|Adelson knows
|1
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Mar 21
|Babak
|2
|Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt
|1
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Mar 16
|J martin
|256
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 15
|Unbreakable Stren...
|902
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
