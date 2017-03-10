Henry McMaster: Gas Tax "Not The Answer"
With the legislative debate on the gas tax moving in the wrong direction, S.C. governor Henry McMaster staked himself out a bit further on the issue in the right direction . McMaster has yet to commit himself to using his veto pen to block a gas tax hike, but he did say this week that residents of the Palmetto State were "taxed enough already."
