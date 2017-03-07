Group Forms To Fight SC Gas Tax

A new political group has formed in South Carolina with the goal of blocking a proposed increase in the state's gasoline tax - and holding the state's scandal-scarred Department of Transportation accountable for its ongoing failure to properly prioritize infrastructure spending. Last week, a regressive $1.8 billion tax increase cleared the left-leaning S.C. House of Representatives - a massive tax hike that contained no corresponding tax relief and no reform of the state's scandal-scarred SCDOT .

