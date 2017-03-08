Greenwood man saves sister's life after losing son
When Steve Dorn , 64, first learned his sister, Milbre Kate Dorn , had been diagnosed with leukemia in August, he had just gone through one of the most difficult years he'd ever experienced. On Dec. 15, 2015, Steve's 33-year-old son, Thomas, died in his home just around the corner from DSP Architects in Greenwood where Steve works.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Fri
|babas11911
|899
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC