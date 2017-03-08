Gov. Henry McMaster rejects gas tax increase: 'I think the people of South Carolina are taxed eno...
A special South Carolina Senate subcommittee has moved to increase the state's gas tax by 12 cents over the next six years to pay for road and bridge repairs throughout the state. A special South Carolina Senate subcommittee has moved to increase the state's gas tax by 12 cents over the next six years to pay for road and bridge repairs throughout the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Tue
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 6
|Moses
|897
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC