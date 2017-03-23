Gonzaga-South Carolina tip set for 3:09 Saturday in national semifinal - Sun, 26 Mar 2017 PST
Gonzaga and South Carolina will tip off at 3:09 p.m. on Saturday in the first of two national semifinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Both programs are making their first trip to the Final Four.
