GBI: 3 people charged in death of US marshal in Georgia
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says three suspects have been arrested in the November shooting death of a deputy U.S. marshal in southeast Georgia. Multiple news outlets report the GBI says the three people were arrested Thursday in the death of 53-year-old Patrick Carothers .
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|20 hr
|BaffledwithDSS
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|23 hr
|Unbreakable Stren...
|902
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
