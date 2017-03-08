Following Tuesday's vote, South Carolina won't outlaw plastic bag bans in its cities - " for now
The Statehouse bill to prevent local communities from banning plastic bags was delayed for a year Tuesday, giving a victory to coastal communities trying to keep bag litter from their shores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Moultrie News.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Tue
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 6
|Moses
|897
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC