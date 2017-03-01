Florida looks to expand 'stand your ground' immunity

Florida doesn't just want to let people stand their ground, it also wants to make the state prove they didn't commit violence in self-defense before taking them to trial. Florida has been seen as a leader in giving citizens immunity in cases of self-defense, its "stand your ground" law serving as an emotional point of debate after several high-profile shooting deaths, including that of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.