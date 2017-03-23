Federal judge orders Florida to amend death certificates to recognize same-sex couples
Hodges and permit same-sex partners to have their names added to the death certificates of their partners. Despite the Supreme Court's 2015 ruling, Florida maintained that for those who died before the ruling, the law required same-sex spouses to pursue individual court orders in order to change the certificates, as same-sex marriage was then unrecognized in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|14 hr
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
|Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi...
|Mar 22
|Adelson knows
|1
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Mar 21
|Babak
|2
|Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt
|1
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Mar 16
|J martin
|256
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 15
|Unbreakable Stren...
|902
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC