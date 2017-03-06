Even sharing cellphone digits, Lindse...

Even sharing cellphone digits, Lindsey Graham reports lunch with President Trump went 'great'

In their first face-to-face meeting since the election, their private lunch in the White House presidential dining room might mark a re-set in a professional and personal relationship that has had its share of bumps over the past 18 months. Graham afterward said the lunch went so well that he gave Trump his new cellphone number - a nod to the infamous 2015 episode where Trump, retaliating against Graham calling him a "jackass," read out the South Carolina Republican's personal contact information live on national television.

