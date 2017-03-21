Dylann Roofa s friend is going to prison for lying to FBI

Mourners gather in front of Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, a historic black church, where Dylann Roof, a self declared White Supremacist, allegedly murdered nine black people in Charleston, USA on June 25, 2015. Mourners gather in front of Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, a historic black church, where Dylann Roof, a self declared White Supremacist, allegedly murdered nine black people in Charleston, USA on June 25, 2015.

