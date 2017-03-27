Dylann Roof to plead guilty to state ...

Dylann Roof to plead guilty to state murder charges, get life without parole

14 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Convicted church killer Dylann Roof will plead guilty in April to state murder charges and receive life without parole, Charleston prosecutor Scarlett Wilson said Friday. Roof, 22, a white supremacist from the Columbia area, already has been sentenced to death after a federal trial that took place in December and January.

