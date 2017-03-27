Dylann Roof to plead guilty to state murder charges, get life without parole
Convicted church killer Dylann Roof will plead guilty in April to state murder charges and receive life without parole, Charleston prosecutor Scarlett Wilson said Friday. Roof, 22, a white supremacist from the Columbia area, already has been sentenced to death after a federal trial that took place in December and January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|15 hr
|Tiredofit
|903
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Mar 25
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
|Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi...
|Mar 22
|Adelson knows
|1
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Mar 21
|Babak
|2
|Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt
|1
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Mar 16
|J martin
|256
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC