Deputy helps girl build snowman while...

Deputy helps girl build snowman while mom with cancer recuperates

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

A South Carolina deputy's act of kindness brought a smile to a little girl's face. Miyah Washington, 12, was building a snowman by herself when Chris Blanding of the Richland County Sheriff's Office stopped his patrol car and offered to help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars... Mar 17 Corrupt 1
Black Panther (Jan '07) Mar 16 J martin 256
Mother lost custody & continues to get child su... Mar 15 BaffledwithDSS 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Mar 15 Unbreakable Stren... 902
News South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
Susan J Inabinett Is Evil Mar 6 Rock 2
News Backyard gardening makes comeback - Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC