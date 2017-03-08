Department Spotlight: South Carolina

Department Spotlight: South Carolina

Since at least the 1970s, The American Legion's national commander's visit to South Carolina has included a very high-profile stop: the South Carolina State House in Columbia. South Carolina is the only state where the national commander addresses the legislature every year.

