Darius Rucker ready for a CMT takeover
If fans of Darius Rucker missed his cameo appearance last night on CMT's new series Sun Records , not to worry: he's basically taking over the network for awhile. Next up, you'll see Darius rocking out with John Mellencamp on CMT Crossroads , a concert special airing tonight, March 24 at 10 p.m. Eastern.
