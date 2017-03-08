Coroner: Man's death at hospital resu...

Coroner: Man's death at hospital result of guards' action

A coroner in South Carolina says the death of a wounded man after a scuffle with security guards at Greenville Memorial Hospital was the result of the guards' actions. Coroner Parks Evans told news outlets an autopsy shows 48-year-old Donald Keith Smith of Greenville died Monday from traumatic asphyxiation.

