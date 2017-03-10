Conway man arrested on child porn, solicitation charges
A Conway man was arrested on charges of child pornography and soliciting a kid to perform a sexual activity Monday morning. Joseph Ramone Goodman, 29, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on charges from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office at 7:20 a.m. The details of those charges have not yet been released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt
|1
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Mar 16
|J martin
|256
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Mar 15
|BaffledwithDSS
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 15
|Unbreakable Stren...
|902
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC