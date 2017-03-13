Constable: My DNA makes St. Patrick's Day celebration go flat

That's pretty much all the evidence I need to conclude that the Ancestry DNA testing kit I got for Christmas would verify my right to take ancestral pride in Friday's St. Patrick's Day celebration. If the test comes back with some Irish DNA on my dad's side, too, I might be able to claim enough Irish heritage to justify wearing one of those, "Kiss me, I'm Irish" buttons, dance without moving my arms or actually walk toward someone playing an Irish Uilleann bagpipe, which, remarkably, is less harmonic than a big Scottish bagpipe.

