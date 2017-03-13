Constable: My DNA makes St. Patrick's Day celebration go flat
That's pretty much all the evidence I need to conclude that the Ancestry DNA testing kit I got for Christmas would verify my right to take ancestral pride in Friday's St. Patrick's Day celebration. If the test comes back with some Irish DNA on my dad's side, too, I might be able to claim enough Irish heritage to justify wearing one of those, "Kiss me, I'm Irish" buttons, dance without moving my arms or actually walk toward someone playing an Irish Uilleann bagpipe, which, remarkably, is less harmonic than a big Scottish bagpipe.
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Wed
|BaffledwithDSS
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Wed
|Unbreakable Stren...
|902
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
