Christie confidant seeks probation in United Airlines bribery case

David Samson, center, former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey chairman, leaves Federal Court after a hearing Thursday, July 14, 2016, in Newark, N.J. Samson pleaded guilty to using his post to get United Airlines to run direct flights to South Carolina so that he could more easily visit his vacation home. Andrew Seidman covers the New Jersey Statehouse, writing about state policy and politics.

