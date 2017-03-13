Cat litter argument leads to arrest of assistant principal
An assistant principal at a South Carolina high school has been charged with slapping his wife in the face as an argument over an untidy cat escalated. The Island Packet reports that David McIntyre, the head of arts, communication, and technology at Beaufort High School, was arrested Sunday on a charge of second-degree domestic violence.
