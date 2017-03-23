Can You Hear Me Now? South Carolina Department of Revenue Issues...
The South Carolina Department of Revenue issued guidance earlier this month, in South Carolina Revenue Ruling 17-2, to update a comprehensive discussion concerning how communication services are taxed. Up until this point, taxpayers have relied on piecemeal interpretations from the Department through advisory opinions, audits, or informal advice.
