Brandeis Center Applauds South Caroli...

Brandeis Center Applauds South Carolina Legislature Bill to Combat Anti-Semitism

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Accuracy In Academia

Washington, D.C., March 9 - Kenneth L. Marcus, president of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law made the following statement today commending the South Carolina House of Representatives for its overwhelming approval of H. 3643, a bill to combat rising campus anti-Semitism: "Anti-Semitism is on the rise across our nation. In the past few weeks, many hateful acts have been committed against the Jewish community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Accuracy In Academia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Mon Babas11911 901
News South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
Susan J Inabinett Is Evil Mar 6 Rock 2
News Backyard gardening makes comeback - Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr... Feb 24 Magic Utah Uwear 3
News In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se... Feb 18 Logic Analysis 3
News Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 7
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,818 • Total comments across all topics: 279,553,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC